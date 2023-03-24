Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 29,406 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 113.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,406 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $9,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 370.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,889,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,636 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,703,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,345,000 after purchasing an additional 848,152 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,252,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,455,000 after purchasing an additional 698,563 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,015,000 after purchasing an additional 426,281 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ADI. Susquehanna increased their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.68.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $189.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $196.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.03.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,246,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,445 shares of company stock valued at $7,606,735. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

