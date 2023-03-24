Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 68,637 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 270.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,637 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $10,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $421,753.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,838 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $100.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.89. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $94.94 and a 1 year high of $126.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Entergy from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut Entergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entergy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.07.

About Entergy

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

