Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 96.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,462,755 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in PDD were worth $10,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PDD. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PDD in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PDD in the third quarter worth $61,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDD in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDD in the third quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of PDD from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of PDD from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of PDD from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PDD from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Shares of PDD opened at $77.45 on Friday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $106.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.36.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $7.34. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. PDD had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 34.17%. PDD’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD Holdings, Inc is a commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses, including Pinduoduo, a social commerce platform in China with agriculture as one of its pillars, and Temu, an e-commerce marketplace in North America. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities.

