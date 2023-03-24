Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 82.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 141,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 674,247 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $10,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,649,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,947,000 after purchasing an additional 147,509 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 662,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,019,000 after purchasing an additional 108,387 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 119,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 462,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,630,000 after purchasing an additional 156,532 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HIG. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 2.0 %

HIG opened at $65.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.76 and a 200-day moving average of $72.24. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 34,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,711,751.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,446,348.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $26,070.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,255.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 34,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,711,751.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,446,348.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,167 shares of company stock valued at $7,872,898. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Further Reading

