Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,615 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $701,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on UPS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.1 %

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS opened at $185.29 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $223.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.40 and a 200 day moving average of $178.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.