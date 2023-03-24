Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 313.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,776 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $11,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 31.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 8.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 13.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in Bio-Techne by 9.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. 23.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TECH opened at $71.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $113.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.88%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TECH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.25 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $111.50 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.36.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

