Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $10.31 Million Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,548 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $10,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 53.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 31.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 25.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries during the third quarter valued at about $150,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cavco Industries news, insider Gavin Ryan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.03, for a total transaction of $870,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,425.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of CVCO opened at $288.97 on Friday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $179.47 and a one year high of $300.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.19.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $6.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.81. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $500.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.20 million. Analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 27.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

