Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $10.91 Million Stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 86.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,074,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 499,775 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $10,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GT. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,314,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,767,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,942 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 589.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,349,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,486 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,179,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,652 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 570.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,076,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 915,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

GT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

NASDAQ GT opened at $10.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.81. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average is $11.24.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

