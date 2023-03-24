Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $11.17 Million Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829,900 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $11,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in DoorDash by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in DoorDash by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of DASH opened at $60.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.69. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.45. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.37 and a 52 week high of $130.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DASH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $227.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $5,480,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,557.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $2,250,574.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 353,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,914,935.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $5,480,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,557.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 401,424 shares of company stock worth $22,009,671. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.