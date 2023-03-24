Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) by 136.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,312,847 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 757,519 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $11,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,327,166 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after buying an additional 29,563 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the third quarter valued at $199,000. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the third quarter valued at $56,300,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,006,810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,900,000 after buying an additional 295,698 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 511.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 214,184 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 179,174 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SXC opened at $8.49 on Friday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $10.43. The company has a market cap of $708.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average is $8.13.

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

In other SunCoke Energy news, SVP Phillip Michael Hardesty sold 13,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $137,366.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 206,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,318.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on SunCoke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on SunCoke Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of the Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia, the Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana, the Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, the Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois and the Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

