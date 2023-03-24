Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $10,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,080.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,844.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,128,219.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,404 shares of company stock valued at $15,317,901 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,632.53 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,754.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,583.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,540.61. The stock has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 50.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

See Also

