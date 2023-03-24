Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 117,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,047,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 181,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,614,000 after purchasing an additional 34,650 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 58,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 41,400 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 321,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,953,000 after buying an additional 96,746 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QDEL shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

QuidelOrtho stock opened at $85.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.56. QuidelOrtho Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.88 and a fifty-two week high of $120.61.

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

