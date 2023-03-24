Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 177,766 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 1,231.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 192,202 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,766 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $9,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 632.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Fortinet from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Fortinet from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Fortinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.39.

Fortinet Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of FTNT opened at $63.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.33. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $71.52. The stock has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $33,936,881.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,298.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 932,484 shares of company stock valued at $53,877,379. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Further Reading

