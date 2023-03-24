Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 3,289 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $10,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 26,110.5% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,336,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,754 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,459,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 39.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 392,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,482,000 after purchasing an additional 111,020 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 15.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,347,000 after purchasing an additional 101,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1,551.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 85,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,708,000 after purchasing an additional 80,315 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TYL opened at $322.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $330.14. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.11 and a 52-week high of $453.03.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,867,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,867,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.64, for a total transaction of $1,442,768.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,366,569.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,898 shares of company stock worth $6,195,979. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.62.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

