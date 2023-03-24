Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 63,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $10,025,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 524 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.21.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Shares of AMG stock opened at $136.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.44 and its 200-day moving average is $146.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.35. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.12 and a 52-week high of $180.63.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.42 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 49.18% and a return on equity of 21.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $137.21 per share, with a total value of $500,816.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,124.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Featured Articles

