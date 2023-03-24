Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 123,539 AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 123,539 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,305,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAON. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in AAON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AAON by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in AAON in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in AAON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AAON in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 70.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AAON news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield bought 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.30 per share, for a total transaction of $46,078.80. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,505.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield acquired 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.30 per share, for a total transaction of $46,078.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,505.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $521,929.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,737.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AAON shares. CJS Securities downgraded shares of AAON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AAON in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of AAON from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

AAON stock opened at $92.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 49.92 and a beta of 0.78. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $94.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.73.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.28 million. AAON had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is 12.97%.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

