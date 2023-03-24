Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 82.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 198,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946,058 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $10,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at $427,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 11,488.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,235,000 after acquiring an additional 368,674 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 67.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ LNT opened at $50.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $65.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LNT shares. Mizuho cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Guggenheim upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

About Alliant Energy

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

Featured Stories

