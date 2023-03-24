Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 2,143 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,587,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNDA. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 763,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 147,014 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 310.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 83,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 63,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $6.62 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $12.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average of $8.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.88 million, a PE ratio of 55.17 and a beta of 0.72.

In related news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 7,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $48,095.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 121,653 shares in the company, valued at $757,898.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 22,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $139,713.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,499,440 shares in the company, valued at $9,341,511.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 7,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $48,095.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 121,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,898.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,549 shares of company stock worth $290,324. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

