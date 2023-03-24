Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 2,282 Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $11,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHEF. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,834,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,116,000 after acquiring an additional 34,363 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,532,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,374,000 after acquiring an additional 48,272 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,216,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,237,000 after acquiring an additional 24,937 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,137,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,967,000 after acquiring an additional 18,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 23.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 789,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,732,000 after acquiring an additional 150,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In related news, Director Katherine Oliver acquired 982 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.54 per share, with a total value of $29,990.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,480.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $32.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.54. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.70 and a fifty-two week high of $42.16.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $791.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.26 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It operates through Food Product Distribution segment. The Food Product Distribution segment operates primarily in the United States. The company was founded by Christopher Pappas and John D. Pappas in 1985 and is headquartered in Ridgefield, CT.

