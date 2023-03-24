Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 279 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in Mastercard by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 276,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $96,130,000 after acquiring an additional 45,268 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors grew its position in Mastercard by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 12,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 172,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,051,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock opened at $354.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $337.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $363.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $390.00.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

