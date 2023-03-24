Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 30,084 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,084 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $11,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 55.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. KGI Securities raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $37.82 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $55.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.60. The company has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.99%.

In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

