Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 305,746 Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,492,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 305,746 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $10,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 10.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 20,094 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 8.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,377,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 108,750 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 6.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,182,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,470,000 after acquiring an additional 251,279 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the third quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

MacroGenics Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $6.95 on Friday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.42.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 5,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $32,393.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 5,372 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $32,393.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $2,535,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,579,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,570,412.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 850,000 shares of company stock worth $4,452,000 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGNX shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday. BTIG Research upped their target price on MacroGenics from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MacroGenics from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on MacroGenics from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

About MacroGenics

(Get Rating)

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.