Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 422,998 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,229,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 422,998 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $10,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Wipro by 5.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 22.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 199,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 36,907 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 4.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,033,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,618,000 after acquiring an additional 509,102 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 17.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 14,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Wipro alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WIT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Wipro from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.10 to $3.90 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wipro in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.49.

Wipro Trading Up 0.9 %

WIT stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86. Wipro Limited has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $8.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 16.19%. As a group, analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wipro Profile

(Get Rating)

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.