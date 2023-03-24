Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 6,244 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 421,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,244 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $10,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,962,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,937,000 after acquiring an additional 121,347 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 3.2% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,937,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,587,000 after acquiring an additional 60,667 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 8.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,603,000 after acquiring an additional 85,135 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,087,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,602,000 after acquiring an additional 11,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 15.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 726,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,476,000 after acquiring an additional 99,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark raised shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $37.50 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Proto Labs Price Performance

Proto Labs Profile

Shares of Proto Labs stock opened at $31.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $851.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.52 and its 200-day moving average is $31.17. Proto Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $22.04 and a one year high of $56.68.

(Get Rating)

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.