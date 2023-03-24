Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) vs. Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Financial Contrast

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) and Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Conifer and Atlas Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conifer 1 0 0 0 1.00 Atlas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Conifer currently has a consensus price target of $1.40, suggesting a potential downside of 9.68%. Given Conifer’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Conifer is more favorable than Atlas Financial.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Conifer has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Financial has a beta of 2.38, indicating that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Conifer and Atlas Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conifer -10.18% -61.30% -4.60% Atlas Financial N/A N/A -32.51%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Conifer and Atlas Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conifer $104.89 million 0.18 -$10.68 million ($1.13) -1.37 Atlas Financial $4.84 million 0.11 -$5.67 million N/A N/A

Atlas Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Conifer.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.3% of Conifer shares are held by institutional investors. 53.5% of Conifer shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Atlas Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Conifer beats Atlas Financial on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc. engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment is involved in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance. The company was founded on October 27, 2009 and is headquartered in Troy, MI.

About Atlas Financial

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. engages in generating, underwriting and servicing commercial automobile insurance policies through its subsidiaries. The firm focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, which includes taxi cabs, nonemergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business auto. Its products and services include taxi, car service, limousine, paratransit, airport transit, and business auto. The company was founded on December 31, 2010 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

