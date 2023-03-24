ATOME Energy (LON:ATOM) Stock Price Down 4.7%

ATOME Energy PLC (LON:ATOM – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 100.70 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 102.50 ($1.26). 54,489 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 37,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.50 ($1.32).

ATOME Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 11.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of £36.92 million and a P/E ratio of -14.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 102.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 100.98.

Insider Transactions at ATOME Energy

In other news, insider Olivier Charles Frederic Mussat bought 720,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.30) per share, for a total transaction of £763,200 ($937,246.71). Company insiders own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

About ATOME Energy

ATOME Energy PLC engages in producing, marketing, and distributing green hydrogen and ammonia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

