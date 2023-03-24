Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.
Atossa Therapeutics Stock Down 5.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ ATOS opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.24. Atossa Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.54.
Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile
Atossa Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions. It offers ForeCYTE and ArgusCYTE diagnostic tests. The ForeCYTE Breast Health Test provides personalized information about the 10-year and lifetime risk of breast cancer for women between ages 18 and 65.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atossa Therapeutics (ATOS)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.