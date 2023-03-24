Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Atossa Therapeutics Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATOS opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.24. Atossa Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.54.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATOS. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 79.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,167 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 27.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 11,683 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Atossa Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 78.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 134,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 59,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 14,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.01% of the company’s stock.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions. It offers ForeCYTE and ArgusCYTE diagnostic tests. The ForeCYTE Breast Health Test provides personalized information about the 10-year and lifetime risk of breast cancer for women between ages 18 and 65.

Further Reading

