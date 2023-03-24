Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Gap Up to $1.20

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.20, but opened at $1.24. Aurora Innovation shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 87,304 shares changing hands.

Aurora Innovation Stock Up 5.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.73.

In related news, Director Sterling Anderson sold 49,563 shares of Aurora Innovation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $101,604.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,668.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 26.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 49,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 27.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 7,355 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 137.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 10,847 shares during the last quarter. 46.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

