Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Gap Up to $1.20

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.20, but opened at $1.24. Aurora Innovation shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 87,304 shares changing hands.
Aurora Innovation Stock Up 5.6 %
The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.73.
Insider Buying and Selling at Aurora Innovation
In related news, Director Sterling Anderson sold 49,563 shares of Aurora Innovation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $101,604.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,668.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 18.81% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Aurora Innovation
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aurora Innovation (AUR)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.