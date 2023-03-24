Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Lowers Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.7% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.64.

NYSE:XOM opened at $103.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.68. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $79.29 and a 12 month high of $119.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $420.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

