Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Auto Prop Reit in a report released on Monday, March 20th. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar expects that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Auto Prop Reit’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 64 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.

