Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Holdings Boosted by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.10.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,935,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $9,071,056.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,820.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $213.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.47. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.61 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $88.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.40%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.