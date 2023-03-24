AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Stock Down 1.8 %

AZO stock opened at $2,307.82 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,703.32 and a 52-week high of $2,610.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,447.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,391.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $22.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at $35,984,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at $35,984,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total value of $336,886.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,188,714.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,372 shares of company stock worth $93,403,027 over the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,652.76.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Further Reading

