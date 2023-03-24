AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 15.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 184.8% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter worth $6,316,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $7,775,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in AutoZone by 162.4% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total transaction of $71,631,164.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,984,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total transaction of $71,631,164.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,984,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total value of $2,975,148.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,421,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,372 shares of company stock valued at $93,403,027. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoZone Trading Down 1.8 %

A number of research firms have commented on AZO. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Guggenheim raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,652.76.

AutoZone stock opened at $2,307.82 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,703.32 and a twelve month high of $2,610.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,447.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,391.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $22.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

