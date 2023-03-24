Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) and Invacare (NYSE:IVCRQ) Head to Head Comparison

Invacare (NYSE:IVCRQ – Get Rating) and Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.9% of Invacare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of Avanos Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Invacare shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Avanos Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Invacare has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avanos Medical has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invacare $872.46 million 0.00 -$45.56 million ($2.18) -0.01 Avanos Medical $820.00 million 1.59 $50.50 million $1.05 26.66

This table compares Invacare and Avanos Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Avanos Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Invacare. Invacare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avanos Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Invacare and Avanos Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invacare -9.99% -37.76% -7.18% Avanos Medical 6.07% 6.13% 4.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Invacare and Avanos Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invacare 0 0 0 0 N/A Avanos Medical 1 0 1 0 2.00

Avanos Medical has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.18%. Given Avanos Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Avanos Medical is more favorable than Invacare.

Summary

Avanos Medical beats Invacare on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invacare

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc. is a medical technology company. It engages in delivering clinically superior medical device solutions and products to healthcare providers and patients. The company was founded on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

