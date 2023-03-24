Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Purchased by Dudley & Shanley Inc.

Dudley & Shanley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,064,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408,850 shares during the period. Avantor accounts for 5.1% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $22,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Avantor by 6.7% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantor by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Avantor by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avantor by 7.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantor by 7.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Avantor Stock Performance

NYSE AVTR opened at $21.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.89. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.37. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Avantor had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $74,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $97,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,715 shares in the company, valued at $2,717,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $74,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,331 shares of company stock valued at $456,616 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avantor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

