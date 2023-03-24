AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AXS. TheStreet raised AXIS Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded AXIS Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on AXIS Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

AXIS Capital stock opened at $52.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.69. AXIS Capital has a 12-month low of $48.32 and a 12-month high of $63.99.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AXIS Capital will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXS. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance, and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

