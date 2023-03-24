Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.48) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Azul in a report released on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.43). The consensus estimate for Azul’s current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Azul’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

AZUL has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Azul from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.60 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded Azul from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Azul from $11.10 to $9.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Azul has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.54.

Shares of NYSE:AZUL opened at $6.36 on Thursday. Azul has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $16.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.24.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $846.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.95 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azul

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZUL. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Azul by 930.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Azul by 140.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Azul by 231.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Azul by 18.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azul in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

