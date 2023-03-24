Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Baidu from $139.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Baidu from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Baidu from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Baidu from $217.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.06.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $150.91 on Friday. Baidu has a one year low of $73.58 and a one year high of $160.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.65 and its 200 day moving average is $121.08. The firm has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.22, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.68.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Baidu by 4.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Baidu by 2.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Baidu by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Baidu by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Baidu by 27.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 508 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

