Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Director David B. Fischer Sells 3,000 Shares

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) Director David B. Fischer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total transaction of $381,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,335.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Balchem Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Balchem stock opened at $121.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 0.69. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $143.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Balchem by 1.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 14.3% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 45.4% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 13,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 1.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Balchem during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Balchem Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Balchem in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Balchem from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

