Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Ball in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Ball’s current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ball’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Get Ball alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.31.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of Ball stock opened at $52.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Ball has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $94.79.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ball

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $1,695,575,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth $1,145,245,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $666,807,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Ball during the third quarter valued at about $419,203,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at about $281,391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,064,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Ball Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.