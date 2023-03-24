Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:BSAC opened at $17.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $22.84.

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.09). Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $527.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 1,552.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,267,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888,617 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,049,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,302,000 after buying an additional 1,040,662 shares during the period. INCA Investments LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 50.2% in the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,781,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,233,000 after purchasing an additional 595,421 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 23.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,782,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,983,000 after purchasing an additional 527,872 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the first quarter valued at about $7,510,000. 9.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, automobile loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage, and insurance brokerage.

