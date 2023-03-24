Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BSMX stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $6.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México

About Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the fourth quarter valued at $1,231,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 147.4% in the second quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 498,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 296,963 shares during the period. 10.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.

