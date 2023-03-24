Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $44.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Bank of America traded as low as $27.42 and last traded at $27.44, with a volume of 45404152 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.64.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BAC. Piper Sandler downgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America

Bank of America Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $215.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.50 and a 200 day moving average of $33.90.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

