Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 173,656 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,449,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 173,656 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $59,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 13.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,566,000 after purchasing an additional 258,490 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 99.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 32,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 11.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 7.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 48,248 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,239,189.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,202.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 48,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,239,189.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,202.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michele Tyler sold 4,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $225,055.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,462.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,028 shares of company stock valued at $4,667,676. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $46.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $39.10 and a 12 month high of $58.13. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.64.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $253.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 37.82%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PCH. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products, and Real Estate. The Timberland segment includes delivering logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

