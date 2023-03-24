Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,005,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,009 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $58,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADTN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in ADTRAN by 41.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in ADTRAN in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in ADTRAN by 228.4% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 4,023 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

ADTN has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on ADTRAN from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

ADTN stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -260.83 and a beta of 1.40. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -600.00%.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

