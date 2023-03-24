Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 629,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 65,223 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $55,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International Price Performance

SAIC opened at $102.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $79.33 and a 1 year high of $117.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Science Applications International Company Profile

Several research firms have weighed in on SAIC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $99.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.