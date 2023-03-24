Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 629,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 65,223 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $55,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.
SAIC opened at $102.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $79.33 and a 1 year high of $117.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.69.
Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.
