Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $57.09 Million Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,683,087 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 1,868,081 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $57,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOLD. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 355.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $18.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.64. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOLD shares. BNP Paribas lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Barrick Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.