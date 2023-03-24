Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,318,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,364 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $55,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter worth $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

Kilroy Realty Trading Down 4.3 %

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

NYSE:KRC opened at $27.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $27.48 and a 52-week high of $79.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

About Kilroy Realty

(Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.