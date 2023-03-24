Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 26,180 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,658,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,180 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $59,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 86.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $34.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 7.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.67. EPR Properties has a one year low of $34.24 and a one year high of $56.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.37%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPR. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on EPR Properties from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on EPR Properties in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

