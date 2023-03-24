Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Stock Price Down 5.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $40.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Bank OZK traded as low as $33.02 and last traded at $33.70. 2,685,595 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 1,412,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.78.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OZK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Institutional Trading of Bank OZK

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Stock Down 7.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $360.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.35 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 40.86% and a return on equity of 13.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 29.96%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

